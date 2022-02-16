Uzair Baloch acquitted in murder case over lack of evidence

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday acquitted Lyari Gang War kingpin Uzair Baloch in a murder case, ARY News reported.

Uzair Baloch was charged of murdering a citizen during a police operation in Lyari.

ATC acquitted the accused due to lack of evidence against him. “The prosecution has failed to prove charges against the accused,” the judge observed.

Defence counsel Abid Zaman called the charges levelled against Uzair as false and claimed that his client have nothing to do with the rocket attack.

An anti-terrorism court last month acquitted Uzair Baloch and MQM’s Shaikh Sher Mohammad Sheroo in a 2013 case pertaining to kidnapping and murder of two Rangers personnel.

The court announced the reserved verdict today, acquitting them for lack of evidence.

According to the police, the suspects had kidnapped and murdered two Rangers personnel – Havaldar Muneer Ahmed and Havaldar Ejaz Ahmed – within the jurisdiction of the Pak Colony police station in 2013.

Their bodies were found in the Mewashah graveyard on March 7, 2013, the police said.

According to a joint investigation team (JIT), both the Rangers personnel were on intelligence duty when they were kidnapped.

Uzair Baloch, a main character of the gang war in Lyari and some other parts of Karachi, facing dozens of cases of crimes, has been acquitted in several cases by court, mostly owing to failure of the prosecution to bring effective evidence.

