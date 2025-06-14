Uzbekistan Airlines launches direct flights from Islamabad to Tashkent

ISLAMABAD: The successful launch of the inaugural direct flight HY466, which will be operational from Islamabad to Tashkent was celebrated by Uzbekistan Airlines with an outstanding ceremony, marking a new phase in the regional flight network, ARY News reported.



The event was precisely organised, containing a festive atmosphere at Zone 1, where arrivals were recorded with a lavish ambience of vibrant decorations, balloons, and an excited atmosphere.

The flight, initially scheduled to depart at 11:50 AM, took off at 1:09 PM with 126 passengers on board.

The occasion was honoured by the presence of prominent guests, including the ambassadors of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan, together with main authorities like the COO/APM, MD PTDC, and the Airlines Country Manager. The presence of international media teams emphasised the importance of this milestone.

Passengers were given a warm welcome at Stand 3, and as the flight arrived, a formal cake-cutting ceremony was held in Lounge A5, symbolising the official launch of direct flight operations of Uzbekistan Airlines from Islamabad.

This new route of Islamabad-Tashkent flight is likely to improve economic interdependence and regional linkage, positioning with broader initiatives such as the Central and South Asia Connectivity Initiative.

Uzbekistan Airways has dedicated to running this weekly flight every Saturday, further fostering closer ties and enhancing bilateral partnerships between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

The airline already operates twice a week on Wednesdays and Fridays, direct flights to Lahore, contributing to its expanding footprint in the region.

The new Islamabad-Tashkent flight is likely to increase tourism, business travel, and cultural exchanges, making Uzbekistan’s iconic Silk Road cities, Samarkand, Bukhara, and Khiva, more reachable to Pakistani travellers.

Ongoing growth of Uzbekistan Airlines in operations is expected to establish a vital air link that will enable transregional trade and transit.

This development will provide advantages to key sectors including textiles, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, logistics, and tourism. This achievement highlights the mutual dedication of Uzbekistan and Pakistan to enhancing diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties, thereby paving the way for increased regional cooperation and connectivity.