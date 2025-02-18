Uzbekistan work visa now open for Pakistanis (Protector Fee)

ISLAMABAD: Work opportunities in Uzbekistan have resumed for Pakistani citizens following a brief hiatus.

The federal government has lifted the ban on Pakistani workers, allowing them to seek employment in Uzbekistan, after the Pakistan Embassy in Tashkent recommended the removal of the restriction.

The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) has issued a circular in this regard, confirming that the Pakistan Embassy in Tashkent has proposed the registration of workers to facilitate their foreign employment in Uzbekistan.

In light of this, the BEOE has directed all Protectorates of Emigrants to register workers for Uzbekistan, ensuring the protection of the interests of intending emigrants.

It is important to note that Pakistan had previously halted citizen work permits for Uzbekistan due to unfavorable working conditions and the issue of non-payment of salaries by Uzbek employers.

The decision came as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan in the last week of February 2025. The prime minister will stay in Uzbekistan for two days.

Pakistani citizens planning to work in Uzbekistan are legally required to obtain visa protection from the concerned department to ensure legal protection in the host country.

Visa protection provides several key benefits to holders, including complete legal protection and entitlement to full assistance from Pakistan’s mission.

Protector Fee in Pakistan for Uzbekistan Work Visa

Each Pakistani worker must pay the following fees:

Fee Structure of Emigrants through Direct Employment

Life Insurance Fee: Rs2,500 (covers life risk for up to Rs1 million for five years)

OPF Welfare Fund Fee: Rs4,000

Registration Fee: Rs2,500

OEC Fee: Rs200

Total Fee: Rs9,200

Fee Structure of Emigrants through Overseas Employment Promoter (OEP)