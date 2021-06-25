Now you have to show Covid vaccination certificate to travel on BRT Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) has declared the Covid-19 vaccination certificate mandatory for all BRT commuters, ARY News reported.

The Peshawar BRT spokesman, in a statement, said that the people using the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) will have to show their Covid-19 vaccination certificate from August 1, 2021.

He urged the citizens to play their role in fighting against the pandemic.

The spokesman said that all BRT buses and stations were disinfected on a daily basis as part of a safety precaution for passengers.

The district administration of Peshawar last week had imposed restrictions on its citizens refusing to get themselves vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

According to a notification, the local administration has made provision of essential services subject to the Covid vaccination certificate.

The provision of essential services in Peshawar district such as various legal documents has been made subject to providing proof of a Covid-19 vaccination report or message, according to an order issued by the Peshawar deputy commissioner.