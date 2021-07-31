Covid-19 vaccination suspended after chaos at Karachi Expo Centre

KARACHI: The vaccination process was reportedly stopped at Karachi Expo Centre following chaos after people rushed to get themselves vaccinated against coronavirus, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Long queues were witnessed outside Karachi Expo Centre on Saturday, the biggest vaccination centre in the city after the provincial government announced to block SIM cards of unvaccinated citizens.

A glass door of vaccination centre hall number 4 was broken and a security guard was also injured as a result of a scuffle outside the vaccination centre.

People are waiting in long lines outside Karachi’s largest vaccination centre, the Expo, for a fifit day to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Hundreds of people including students, labourers, senior citizens approached the Karachi Expo Centre to get themselves inoculated against Covid-19.

The National Command and Operation Centre chief day before yesterday announced that 31st August will be the last date for workers of the hotels and restaurants, employees of the train service, public transport, government offices and those working at shops and markets to get vaccinated. “After this deadline, the un-vaccinated people will not be allowed to work,” he announced.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government yesterday imposed a lockdown till August 8 as the province continues to battle the dangerous surge in COVID-19 infections.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh government has announced to ease lockdown restrictions notified yesterday, lifting the pillion riding ban and allowing sectors that are fully vaccinated to operate.

Addressing a press conference, Spokesman for the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab said that it was owing to the decisions including the blocking of mobile SIMs taken by the Sindh government that had led to a manifold increase in the vaccination process.