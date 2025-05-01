WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi goes out for a duck after record-breaking ton

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi bagged an unwanted record with a duck in his side’s game against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025.

The left-handed batter scored a two-ball duck in the game at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, following his record-breaking 35-ball ton against Gujarat Titans.

The 14-year-old attempted to continue his form from the previous game as he went on the charge against Deepak Chahar in the very first over of their innings.

Chahar delivered a full-length delivery that started from outside leg stump and moved to outside off.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi went for a big shot on the leg side, however, he could not pick the line and length of the ball and handed an easy catch to Will Jacks.

With a duck in the IPL 2025 game, he joined the likes of Yusuf Pathan, Suresh Raina and Shane Watson to score a duck in their next innings after a century.

The 14-year-old batter shot to global fame by becoming the youngest batter to hit a century in the T20 format.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed a 35-ball century against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their IPL 2025 match days earlier.

He smashed 101 off 38 balls, with the help of seven fours and 11 sixes in their game.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals by 100 runs after bowling them out for 117 in the 50th game of the IPL 2025.

Batting first, MI had posted 217/2 on the scoreboard on the back of fifties from Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma.