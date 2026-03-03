Vampire tale 'Sinners' wins top Actor Award and sets up Oscars battle

LOS ANGELES—Supernatural thriller “Sinners” claimed the Actor Award for best movie cast on Sunday, a victory that sets up a face-off with “One Battle After Another” for the prestigious Best Picture prize at the upcoming Oscars.

Delroy Lindo accepted the Actor Award trophy with fellow “Sinners” cast members standing behind him on stage in Los Angeles. The Warner Bros movie tells the story of two brothers who set up a juke joint in the segregation-era U.S. South and are confronted by a vampire in a tale that celebrates blues music and Black culture.

“Every single day we brought ourselves, we brought our hearts, we brought our souls, we brought our spirits to this endeavor,” Lindo said at the ceremony, which was streamed live on Netflix (NFLX.O), opens new tab. “To be recognized by you all, thank you does not even begin to encompass the gratitude that we feel.”

“Sinners” star Michael B. Jordan, who plays two roles – brothers Smoke and Stack – was named best film actor. Jordan thanked his fellow nominees in a field that included “Marty Supreme” star Timothee Chalamet and “One Battle After Another” actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

“This ride has been unbelievable and I thank you for welcoming me in and making me feel seen,” Jordan said.

Sean Penn won the Actor Award for a supporting role in “One Battle After Another.”

The Actor Awards, previously called the SAG Awards, are handed out by members of the SAG-AFTRA actors union. Winners are closely watched because actors make up the biggest group of voters for the Academy Awards on March 15.

“One Battle After Another,” about a revolutionary-turned-father who tries to save his daughter’s life, has cleaned up at previous Hollywood award shows and has been viewed as a frontrunner at the Oscars, the highest honors in the film business. It won the top trophy on Saturday at the Producers Guild Awards, an honor that often mirrors the Best Picture winner at the Oscars.

The strong showing for “Sinners” from the actors union shows that the film also has widespread support in Hollywood.

Among other honorees on Sunday, Jessie Buckley was named best actress for playing William Shakespeare’s wife, Agnes Hathaway, in “Hamnet.”