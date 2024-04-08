Van driver killed in mysterious gun attack incident in Karachi

KARACHI: In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old van driver was shot dead near Gulzar Hijri Scheme 33 Sikandar Goth area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

The CCTV footage of the incident disclosed that the van driver, Shujaat Ali, dropped a woman passenger at the Gulzar-e-Hijri area where he encountered the accused criminals.

The accused robbers killed Shujaat after chasing him and fled from the scene.

The victim, Shujaat Ali, was a resident of the Liaquatabad Town area and used to drive a pick-and-drop vehicle, meanwhile, the body of the victim has been handed over to his family.

The victim’s brother, Ali, in a conversation, stated that the attackers didn’t steal anything from Shujaat adding that Shujaat possessed a licensed pistol.

Ali further emphasized that there was no enmity between their family and anyone else. Shujaat was the youngest among six siblings, as confirmed by Ali.

Expressing their grief and demand for justice, Ali stressed the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

Earlier in the day, a tragic incident was reported from Karachi’s Metroville area, where two citizens lost their lives over resisting robbery, while the culprits managed to flee after looting more than Rs 10.3 million.

The police spokesperson stated that the deceased workers of a poultry farm, identified as Sher Alam and Zakir, was on their way to deposit cash in the bank.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South, Syed Asad Raza, arrived at the spot and took details of the incident from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kemari, Faizan Ali.

DIG South Asad Raza reported that the tragic incident occurred on Monday at 9 am. The victims, who were en route to deposit over Rs 10.3 million cash in a bank, were targeted and shot dead by the culprits over resisting robbery.

Meanwhile, the robbers manage to flee the scene on a bike after looting the cash from the victims.

DIG South further added that the perpetrators were evidently well-prepared, having knowledge of the victims’ route and timing.

“This was not a typical street crime, as shots were fired from both side of the victims’ vehicle,” DIG said.