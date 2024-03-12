Vanessa Hudgens announces first pregnancy on Oscars red carpet

Former Disney star Vanessa Hudgens confirmed her first pregnancy with husband Cole Tucker at the prestigious Academy Awards on Sunday, as she debuted a visibly grown baby bump on the red carpet.

Vanessa Hudgens took everyone by a pleasant surprise as she walked yesterday’s Oscars red carpet in Los Angeles, flaunting a baby bump, in her figure-hugging, all-black gown with a trail – seemingly to announce the first pregnancy, as she gently caressed her belly while posing for the photos.

The announcement was later met with great excitement from her millions of fans and fraternity on social media when the ‘High School Musical’ alum posted pictures from the red carpet on the feed. “Oscar’s 2024! One for the books,” she wrote in the caption of the six-photo gallery on Instagram.

Pertinent to note here that Vanessa Hudgens, 35, and the free agent Baseball player Cole Tucker, 27 tied the knot in a private Mexico ceremony in December last year, months after they announced their engagement.

The duo first sparked dating rumours in November 2020, after meeting on a Zoom meditation call.

The child is first for both Hudgens and Tucker.

