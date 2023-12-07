Vanessa Hudgens weds Cole Tucker in a dreamy ceremony

Former Disney star Vanessa Hudgens married her longtime boyfriend, baseball player Cole Tucker in a dreamy ceremony.

The ‘High School Musical’ star, Vanessa Hudgens, 34, and the free agent Baseball player Cole Tucker, 27, are officially husband and wife now, as the two tied the knot in a private ceremony at Azulik City Of Arts in Tulum, Mexico, over the weekend.

The Disney alum chose a minimalist pearl-white gown by Vera Wang for the intimate affair in a jungle setting, paired with a custom veil, having the text ‘Mrs. T. December 2nd, 2023’ in a Gothic font. Tucker, on the other hand, looked dapper, twinning with his bride.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens)

Speaking about her decision to keep the nuptials private, Hudgens said in the latest interview, “It was genuinely the most magical weekend of my life. I am so grateful that we got to have a private wedding, and it helped that I took everyone’s phones away.”

She continued, “It was amazing because at the dinner, I would look around and everyone was talking to each other—our family and friend groups coming together and creating real relationships that I know they’re going to invest real time into. Seeing that and bringing everyone together and celebrating us, it was just so magical.” “Literally talking about it right now, I’m getting teary-eyed. I couldn’t have dreamt it to be any better. I knew it was going to be magical, but it exceeded my expectations,” she concluded. After dating ‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler for almost 10 years, Hudgens first sparked dating rumours with Tucker in November 2020, after meeting on a Zoom meditation call. The duo got engaged in February this year.

