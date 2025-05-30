The Fantastic Four: First Steps may introduce a superpowered baby

Vanessa Kirby has teased that fans may see baby Franklin Richards show off his powers in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Speaking to Empire magazine, Vanessa Kirby, who plays Sue Storm, gave a few clues about what’s coming in the upcoming Marvel film.

She hinted that Franklin may be much more than a cute baby in the background. In The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Sue is shown to be pregnant, something that has been confirmed through trailers and other promo material.

Marvel has even released an image of HERBIE building a crib for the baby, and a new Funko Pop! toy shows Sue with little Franklin. However, the baby has not appeared in any footage yet.

Read More: Vanessa Kirby’s Mission: Impossible character has surprising 1996 link

Vanessa Kirby spoke carefully about her role as Sue and what it’s like to play a soon-to-be mother. Although she didn’t give away too much about the plot, she did suggest that Franklin will have powers, just like in the comics.

In the original stories, Franklin can create entire universes and has powers like telepathy and energy blasts.

This adds an exciting new layer to The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The team already faces big challenges with Galactus and the Silver Surfer, so having a superpowered baby in the mix will certainly test them.

Vanessa Kirby hinted that Franklin’s abilities may only be hinted at for now, setting the stage for more in future films.

Marvel has not yet revealed who will play Franklin in later projects. During the first round of casting for Avengers: Doomsday, no actor was announced for the role. Still, more cast reveals are expected soon.

Vanessa Kirby’s words have sparked interest among Marvel fans, and it seems Marvel is being careful about how much of Franklin’s story they reveal.

With The Fantastic Four: First Steps coming soon, all eyes are on what role the powerful baby will play in the future of the MCU.