‘Vanvaas’ trailer: Nana Patekar as father is abandoned by his kids

The highly-anticipated trailer for ‘Vanvaas,’ starring Bollywood actors Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma, was dropped on Monday.

Directed by Anil Sharma, best known for ‘Gadar 2,’ the film marks the return of Nana Patekar to the big screen after a long hiatus.

Sharma produced ‘Vanvaas’ and also co-written the story which revolves around the Bollywood actor’s unusual meeting with Utkarsh Sharma’s character.

The trailer for the film shows Nana Patekar playing the role of an elderly father who is abandoned by his children.

As the abandoned father searches for his family thinking he was not intentionally left behind while struggling with memory-related issues, he meets Utkarsh Sharma’s Veeru, a carefree con artist, who tells Nana Patekar’s character that he was abandoned by his kids.

After repeated attempts to convince him that his family abandoned him on purpose, Veeru promises to reunite the elderly man with his children as the two then begin their bitter-sweet journey, filled with emotional and heartwarming moments.

Meanwhile, a contrasting sequence reveals Patekar’s children plotting to take over his property by preparing his fabricated death certificate.

Apart from Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma, ‘Vanvaas’ also stars Bollywood actors Simrat Kaur, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

Produced by Zee Studios, the film is set for a release on December 20.

Discussing the film, Nana Patekar said, “Vanvaas is more than just a film; it’s a journey into emotions we often suppress. It made me reflect on family, honour, and belonging.”

Bollywood actor Anil Sharma lauded the cast for their exceptional performances, especially Nana Patekar, emphasising the emotional depth portrayed in the film.