Nana Patekar breaks silence on sexual harassment allegations by Tanushree Dutta

Years after the MeToo controversy, veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar has finally opened up on the sexual harassment allegations, levelled by fellow actor Tanushree Dutta.

In a new interview with an Indian publication, seasoned actor Nana Patekar addressed Tanushree Dutta’s allegations of sexual harassment and misbehaviour, during the song shoot of his film ‘Horn Ok Pleassss’ in 2008.

“I knew that it was all a lie. That’s why I didn’t get angry. When everything was a lie, why should I be angry?” he told the interviewer.

The ‘Welcome’ star explained, “And all those things are old. They have happened. What can we talk about them? Everyone knew the truth. What could I say at that time when nothing like this happened? Suddenly, someone says that you did this, you did that. What would I have answered to all these things? Should I have said that I didn’t do this? I know the truth that I didn’t do anything.”

For the unversed, the ‘Dhol’ actor started the MeToo movement in India in 2018, when she alleged Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya and director Vivek Agnihotri among others of sexual harassment during the shoots.

She stated that Patekar ‘tried to sexually abuse’ her in 2008 when she was shooting a single actor song for his film.

