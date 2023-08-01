Varun Dhawan spills the beans on ‘Dulhania 3’

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan confirmed that they are working on a third ‘Dulhania’ film following the success of the previous two films.

Varun Dhawan confirmed ‘Dulhania 3‘ is in the works while promoting his latest release ‘Bawaal‘. He said the cast and producers are keen to work on the project.

“I feel that’s something that we have all discussed as a team a lot; we definitely want to do it,” he said. “At the same time, we want to get something that is going to be damn good to make sure that all of you also are very excited to see that.”

“So, there is work that keeps happening on it. Shashank is on it, he is trying to crack a script that will be good enough for mine and her comeback. It’s a work in progress and we would love to work with each other again, we have spoken about it.

It is pertinent to mention that Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt collaborated in the ‘Dulhania‘ franchise. Two films ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania‘ and ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania‘ have been released in the series.

The first film follwed Kavya Pratap Singh (Alia Bhatt), who hailed from Ambala, falling in love with a carefree man Humpty Sharma (Varun Dhawan) when she visits Delhi to shop for her trousseau.

Its follow up was about a wealthy man’s son Badrinath (Varun Dhawan) and Vaidehi Trivedi (Alia Bhatt) falling in love with each other after meeting at a wedding. However, the relationship goes on the rocks as the female protagonist’s dreams of becoming an air hostess gets in the ways of his marriage plans.

Shashank Khaitan has directed all films of the franchise.