Varun Dhawan officially announces arrival of baby girl

Bollywood’s newest dad, Varun Dhawan officially announced the arrival of his and wife Natasha Dalal’s first child, on Monday.

Hours after his father, filmmaker David Dhawan confirmed that he has become a grandfather again, as his son Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal have been blessed with a baby girl, the new dad turned to his Instagram handle on Tuesday morning with the official announcement post.

“Our baby girl is here. Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby,” he wrote in the caption, with the graphical announcement card, which read: “Our baby girl is here. Baby Dhawan. 3rd June 2024. Proud parents, Natasha & Varun. Elated family, Dalals and Dhawans.”

“We are overjoyed with this new blessing in our lives. During this special time, we request the media to give us our privacy. Thank you for your support & understanding,” requested the new parents further.

Thousands of their fans and entertainment fraternity liked the post and congratulated the couple, extending their heartfelt wishes for the child and the family via the comments section of the post.

Pertinent to note here that Dhawan tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Dalal, in January 2021. She is a fashion designer by profession and has a Mumbai-based label of her own.

The couple announced their first pregnancy with an Instagram post in February this year.

