Yami Gautam, husband welcome a baby boy

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam and her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar became parents to a baby boy earlier this month.

Congratulations are in order for the Bollywood A-lister Yami Gautam and her husband, filmmaker and lyricist Aditya Dhar, who were blessed with their first child earlier this month, on May 10, they announced in a joint statement on social media this morning.

“We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our beloved son, Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritya. Please shower him with all your kind blessings and love,” read the text on the announcement card from the couple. “Warm regards, Yami & Aditya.”

Sharing the graphical poster on his Instagram feed, the ‘Uri’ director captioned, “As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son.”

“With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation,” he added.

Thousands of their fans and entertainment fraternity liked the post and congratulated the couple, extending their heartfelt wishes for the child and the family via the comments section of the post.

Notably, Yami Gautam tied the knot with Aditya Dhar in June 2021, in an intimate ceremony. The couple confirmed their first pregnancy earlier this year, during a promotional outing of their film ‘Article 370’.