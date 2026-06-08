Varun Dhawan has shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes story about his marriage proposal to wife, Natasha Dalal.

Speaking during a recent appearance on comedian Tanmay Bhatt’s YouTube reaction show while promoting his latest film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Varun revealed that the romantic moment was far from the picture-perfect scenes often seen in films.

He recalled that he had planned the special moment during a trip to Alibaug, where he intended to propose to Natasha after playing Marc Anthony’s song You Sang to Me.

According to Varun, the plan was for Natasha to come out of the swimming pool while the song played in the background, creating a cinematic proposal scene.

However, things did not go as smoothly as he had imagined. “By the time I got the ring, she had already come out,” Varun said, laughing about the memory.

The actor admitted that he fumbled the proposal multiple times and struggled to create the perfect moment.

“By the time I got the ring, she had got out of the pool. I messed up two-three times. I told my friends to then keep her at one place and not let her walk around. She actually came to know I was proposing, it was a bad proposal. I had to play the song three times in a row!” Varun added.

Varun and Natasha, who were childhood sweethearts, tied the knot in January 2021 after years of dating. The couple later welcomed their daughter, Lara.