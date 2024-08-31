Varun Dhawan reveals why he was not launched by father in Bollywood

Bollywood A-lister Varun Dhawan revealed why he was not launched by his father, veteran filmmaker David Dhawan into the films, and instead made his debut with Karan Johar’s ‘Student of The Year’.

Varun Dhawan, who comes from a family of film directors including brother Rohit Dhawan (of ‘Desi Boyz’ and ‘Shehzada’ fame) and father David Dhawan, and is often categorized with other nepo-babies, shared why he chose to enter Bollywood with other debutantes Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, in Karan Johar’s teen rom-com ‘Student of The Year’, instead of a film directed by his father or brother.

At the trailer launch event of his niece Anjini Dhawan’s debut film ‘Binny And Family’, Varun said, “She is my niece but I am here as sort of an elder brother… It is a good film that is why I am here.”

“Like my father never launched me because that tradition is not there in my family, he doesn’t believe in that. We have no hand in what she has done and it will be wrong for me to take credit for any of her success,” added the ‘Bhediya’ actor. “Genuinely, she has done it on her own and I am very proud of her that she has done this journey.”

On the work front, Varun has an interesting lineup of projects in the pipeline, including ‘Baby John’, ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ and ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’.