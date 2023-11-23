Varun, Sidharth didn’t want Alia Bhatt in ‘Student of The Year’; Here’s why!

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently revealed that both the male leads of ‘Student of The Year’, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, didn’t want him to cast Alia Bhatt in the title.

In the recently-dropped new episode of Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ season 8, featuring Bollywood hunks Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, the filmmaker revealed that both of them were against the casting of Alia Bhatt as their heroine in their debut movie ‘Student of the Year’.

Addressing the actors, he said, “I still remember with Alia, the first time that she walked in, how both of you sent me messages saying you can’t cast her. One of you said she is too young.”

Johar continued, “I am saying it started like this but when we shot with her, three months post that for a photo shoot, I remember she stood quiet and didn’t look at either of you. Either she was conscious or shy because you all already knew me. She didn’t know me at all.”

He also revealed that Dhawan even showed him pictures of other female actors whom he could cast instead of Bhatt, but he stuck with his decision.

Released in October 2012, the Dharma Productions’ high school romantic comedy was written and directed by Bollywood’s ace filmmaker Karan Johar. The title starred debutantes Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan along with Sana Saeed, Ram Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Ronit Roy among others.

The title emerged as a commercial success and received mixed reviews from critics, with positives particularly directed towards the performances and the film’s music.

A standalone sequel to the rom-com, with a fresh trio, was released in 2019.

