Varun Dhawan advised not to work with Samantha in ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’

Bollywood A-lister Varun Dhawan revealed he was warned against working with South Indian starlet Samantha Ruth Prabhu in their forthcoming series ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’.

During a recent promotional outing for their upcoming spy series ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, Varun Dhawan divulged that many big names in the industry advised him against having Samantha in the title and suggested casting someone from Bollywood instead for the female lead.

However, the ‘Badlapur’ actor shares that was convinced from the very first narration that Samantha is the only person who could be Honey in the Indian spin-off of ‘Citadel’.

“When we spoke about this, the first person who came to my mind was Samantha, without them even saying. I thought, ‘If Sam does it, it will become huge, and we will bounce off each other very well’,” Dhawan said. “We’ve got a unique kind of chemistry.”

It is to be noted here that the Indian spin-off of Amazon Prime’s ‘Citadel’, starring Priyanka Chopra, also features Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, Simran Bagga and Sikandar Kher with Dhawan and Samantha.

The series follows Dhawan’s character Bunny, a stuntman, who recruits struggling actress Honey (Samantha) for a side gig before they are hurled into a high-stakes world of action, espionage and betrayal. Years later, the estranged Honey and Bunny reunite and fight to protect their young daughter Nadia – the younger self of Chopra’s character from the American series.

Co-written and directed by Raj & DK, ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video, on November 7.