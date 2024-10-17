Samantha Prabhu ‘begged’ makers of ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ to quit series

South Indian starlet Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed she literally ‘begged’ the makers of ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ to quit the series, after being diagnosed with Myositis.

As she awaits the premiere of ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ next month, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition Myositis in 2022, after her divorce from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, disclosed that she wasn’t sure about doing such a physically-challenging role and even offered the director duo Raj & D.K., to move on with some other actor.

In an interview with an Indian media outlet, Samantha said, “I begged them to move on because I really didn’t think I could do it. I was really sure I couldn’t.”

“I even sent other recommendations: ‘Look at this heroine; she is so amazing. She will kill it. I beg you, I can’t do this,'” disclosed the ‘Oo Antava’ girl. “I sent like four options to them. I was really not well.”

“Now, watching this show, I am so thankful that they didn’t make it without me and that I found the strength to do it. Even before the verdict is out for this show, I am going to give it to myself for pulling through,” she concluded.

It is to be noted here that the Indian spin-off of Amazon Prime’s ‘Citadel’, starring Priyanka Chopra, also features Varun Dhawan, Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, Simran Bagga and Sikandar Kher with Samantha.

Co-written and directed by Raj & DK, ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video, on November 7.