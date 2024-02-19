Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha expecting their first child

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal are expecting their first child together, they announced on Sunday.

Varun Dhawan took social media by storm yesterday evening when the Bollywood star announced that he is expecting his first child with his designer wife Natasha Dalal.

Taking to his Instagram handle, with more than 46 million followers, the ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ actor posted a single, monochromatic picture of the couple, with the celebrity wife cradling her visibly grown baby bump while Dhawan gently kissed it, to share the good news with the couple’s fans.

“We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love,” he wrote in the caption with a sparkle and a red heart emoji and added the hashtag ‘My family my strength’.