‘VD12’: Rashmika Mandanna all praise for Vijay Deverakonda’s first look poster

South Indian film actor Vijay Deverakonda dropped the first look poster for his upcoming film “VD12”, drawing a surprising reaction from rumoured GF Rashmika Mandanna.

Taking to Instagram, the South star shared a photo of himself looking intense and extremely convincing in the poster.

Vijay Deverakonda wrote in the caption of the photo, “His Destiny awaits him. Mistakes. Bloodshed. Questions. Rebirth. 28 March, 2025. #VD12.”

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the action film is scheduled to hit theatres on March 28 next year.

Reports said that the shooting for the film has been completed more than 60 percent and the makers will soon wrap up the filming for the project.

Following the release of the poster, fans flooded the actor’s comment section on Instagram and expressed their excitement to see Vijay Deverakonda taking up a unique role.

However, it was Rashmika Mandanna’s reaction to the post that grabbed the attention of social media users.

The actress shared a fire emoji while reacting to the ‘VD12’ posters, which further fueled the rumours surrounding their romance.

In January this year, several Indian media outlets reported that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were ready to take the next step in their relationship and would soon exchange rings.

Pertinent to note here that co-stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna started dating while shooting for ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Dear Comrade’, after the latter called off her engagement with actor-filmmaker Rakshit Shetty in 2018.

While some reports said that the two parted ways in 2020, later reports indicated that the two Arjun Reddy’ and ‘Animal’ actors were going steady with their relationship.