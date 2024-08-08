John Abraham’s ‘Vedaa’ gets clearance from Censor Board after major cuts

John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh’s much-awaited action drama ‘Vedaa’ gets a U/A certificate from the Indian censor board after multiple modifications in the final cut.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) Revising Committee has made certain deletions and multiple modifications in the final cut of ‘Vedaa’, before giving a U/A clearance certificate to the film, for next week’s release.

According to the details, the makers have been asked to add a 1-minute-16-second long modified disclaimer and voiceover.

Moreover, a dialogue ‘with derogatory references towards women and social identity’ was asked to be modified, whereas, the committee, presided by Padma Shri Ramesh Patange also chopped a 2-minute-16-second long hanging scene from the edit.

Additionally, the word ‘Jodhpur’ was muted in reference to Jodhpur High Court while the visuals of violence inside the court premises were asked to be reduced by 30%.

Furthermore, a song has also been deleted from the film and an abusive word is replaced.

The committee even asked the makers to blur visuals of the tearing and pieces of currency notes and the text information ‘Brahmin son…Shudra’s son’ was asked to be deleted.

To incorporate all these changes, a total of 9 minutes and 14 seconds of footage has been deleted from the film.

After being postponed from the original release slate of July 12, Nikkhil Advani’s actioner ‘Vedaa’, starring John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh, Tamannaah Bhatia and Abhishek Banerjee, is scheduled to hit theatres on August 15, coinciding with Indian Independence Day.