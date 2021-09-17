Vehicle seized, driver fined Rs39,500 for 47 traffic violations

LAHORE: The Lahore traffic police imposed a fine of Rs39,500 on a vehicle whose driver committed as many as 47 traffic violations.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muntazir Mehdi, the driver jumped a red light signal six times and was caught over-speeding 47 times.

ALSO READ: STUDY FINDS REAL CAUSE OF TRAFFIC JAMS

He said the driver was fined Rs39,500 and his coaster was seized by the Faisal Town police.

Last month, the Lahore traffic police had seized a vehicle and fined its owner for committing 66 traffic violations and had outstanding fines of Rs32000.

A fine of Rs 32,000 was also slapped on another car for being involved in violating traffic rules for 74 times.

ALSO READ: MAN FINED RS75000 FOR ERECTING FAKE TRAFFIC LIGHT OUTSIDE HOUSE

The driver had broken traffic signals 57 times and was caught overspeeding 7 times. He also violated one-way traffic rules two times, the statement said.