Vehicles stolen from Karachi being tampered in Multan, confesses lifter

KARACHI: An arrested member of the inter-provincial lifter gang on Monday confessed that vehicles stolen from Karachi were being tampered in Multan, ARY News reported, quoting police.

According to SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur, Zeeshan was taken into custody on the intelligence-based action in Karachi’s Steel Town.

In his confessional statement, Zeeshan, admitted to tampering with stolen vehicles from Karachi in Multan. The notorious lifter claimed that after tampering, even, the real owner of the vehicle cannot claim it.

The lifter in his statement said after tampering with the stolen vehicles, they are sold after laboratory tests. “Legally real owner cannot claim ownership of the vehicle.”

Read more: Bike lifter gang busted in Karachi

Zeeshan said he has hired two drivers for Rs20,000 each for the buying and selling of the vehicles.

I have purchased four vehicles from Karachi and 28 from Punjab so far, Zeeshan was quoted as saying in his confessional video statement to police.

SSP Malir said the accused is a notorious lifter who is wanted by Pakistan police. A CCTV detector sensor has also been confiscated from his custody, Irfan Bahadur added.

Comments