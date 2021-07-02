Vendor arrested over ‘selling vegetables on low prices’ in Lahore gets bail

LAHORE: A session court in Lahore has barred the police from apprehending a vendor who was previously booked and arrested by the local administration for selling vegetables at a low price, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the vegetables vendor was presented before the additional session judge, who approved the bail plea filed from Muhammad Waqas.

The court further directed the authorities to refrain from arresting him until July 07.

It is pertinent to mention here that Waqas Ahmed, who sells vegetables at low prices was booked in a case for selling the products at cheap prices by assistant commissioner Raiwind.

He has pleaded before the court that he used to sell vegetables at low prices to facilitate the masses.

The matter got highlighted four days back after it was shared on social media, with netizens demanding action against the officials involved.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill also took notice of the matter and termed it absurd.

In a message on a micro-blogging site, Twitter, on July 28, he said the Lahore administration must take action against the magistrate involved in the entire episode while tagging deputy commissioner Lahore and Punjab police in his post.