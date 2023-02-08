Objectionable video case: SHC reserves verdict on Dania Shah’s bail plea

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday reserved its verdict over Dania Shah’s bail plea in the objectionable video case of late televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain, ARY News reported.

The SHC heard the bail application of the accused Dania Shah for uploading obscene videos of the late Dr Aamir Liaquat on social media.

The FIA ​​prosecutor accused Dania of making the videos and made them viral. He said, “during the investigation, two numbers have been identified, from which the videos went viral.”

Dania Shah’s lawyer Liaqat Gabol stated in the court that the numbers mentioned in the challan from which the videos are uploaded are not registered under the name of the accused.

The lawyer further stated that the allegations made by the prosecutor are baseless, adding that Aamir Liaquat Hussain never launched any complaints to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regarding the objectionable video’s in his life.

Advocate Liaqat Gabol accused Aamir Liaquat’s daughter Dua Aamir of pressurising Dania Shah by being implicated in the case. He said, “Dania is being victimised for seeking inheritance in deceased’s property.”

The court has reserved its decision on Dania’s bail petition after hearing the arguments of the parties, the decision is likely to be anounced today.

It is pertinent to mention here that the late televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s widow Dania Shah challenged her arrest in the SHC in an objectionable video case on Jan 19 last month.

She stated in her petition that the FIA had illegally arrested her and it did not fulfil the legal requirements despite the submission of replies to the agency.

In December last year, the FIA had arrested Dania Shah – former wife of late televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain – in an obscene video leak case.

It was learnt that Hussain’s daughter sought action from the FIA against Dania Shah for making obscene videos of Aamir Liaquat Hussain viral on social media.

The FIA cyber crime circle Karachi had arrested the former wife of Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Dania Shah, from Lodhran in the obscene video leak case.

