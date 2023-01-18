Leaked video case: Dania Shah challenges her arrest in SHC

KARACHI: The late televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s widow Dania Shah has challenged her arrest in the Sindh High Court (SHC) in leaked video case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

She stated in her petition that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had illegally arrested her and it did not fulfil the legal requirements despite the submission of replies to the agency.

In December last year, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested Dania Shah – former wife of late televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain – in obscene video leak case.

It was learnt that Hussain’s daughter sought action from the FIA against Dania Shah for making obscene videos of Aamir Liaquat Hussain viral on social media.

The FIA cyber crime circle Karachi had arrested the former wife of Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Dania Shah, from Lodhran in the obscene video leak case.

Some indecent videos of Aamir Liaquat Hussain had gone viral weeks before his death.

In the court, Shah said in a statement that she did not make Hussain’s videos viral and she was being victimised for seeking inheritance in his property.

