Court reserves verdict on bail plea by Zahir Jaffer’s co-accused parents

ISLAMABAD: The local court dealing the Noor Mukadam murder case has on Wednesday reserved its verdict on the plea by accused Zahir Jaffer’s parents for bail as they are imprisoned for being co-accused in the grisly murder of Noor Mukadam, ARY News reported.

The plea was submitted by defense counsel of Jaffer’s parents who, vis a vis the prosecution, fought the case with arguments drawn from preceding cases and verdicts.

The Additional District And Sessions Judge Muhammad Sohail Anjum heard the arguments and reserved the verdict which is set to roll out tomorrow.

It may be reminded that, facing their judicial remand, the co-accused parents of prime accused Zahir Jaffer are imprisoned in Adyala Jail.

Court sends accused Zahir Jaffar to jail in Noor Mukadam murder case

In the earlier development of the similar case, the court sent Zahir Jaffar, the prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case, on judicial remand to jail earlier this week.

The court sent Zahir Jaffar on 14 days remand to jail, directing the police to produce the accused before a duty magistrate on August 16.

The police earlier produced the accused before the court and pleaded to send him to jail on judicial remand. “The investigation with the suspect has been completed,” investigation officer told the court.

“If you want to say something to the court,” the Judge asked accused Zahir Jaffar. “My counsel will talk,” he answered.