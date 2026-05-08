Verizon cutting a few hundred jobs nationwide

US wireless carrier Verizon said ​on Thursday it is ‌cutting a few hundred jobs nationwide ​as it continues ​work to revamp its ⁠operations.

A company spokesperson ​said as part ​of the company’s overhaul “we’re continuing to add headcount to ​grow parts ​of the business that are ‌growing ⁠while making targeted job reductions to portions of the ​business where ​this ⁠is needed.”

In November, Verizon said ​it was ​cutting ⁠more than 13,000 jobs in its ⁠largest ​single round ​of layoffs.

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