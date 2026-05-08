Verizon cutting a few hundred jobs nationwide
- By Reuters -
- May 08, 2026
US wireless carrier Verizon said on Thursday it is cutting a few hundred jobs nationwide as it continues work to revamp its operations.
A company spokesperson said as part of the company’s overhaul “we’re continuing to add headcount to grow parts of the business that are growing while making targeted job reductions to portions of the business where this is needed.”
In November, Verizon said it was cutting more than 13,000 jobs in its largest single round of layoffs.
Also Read: Verizon resolves network outage issue that affected hundreds of thousands
Verizon Communications said it had restored mobile phone service and planned to offer affected consumers credits for a 10-hour outage that disrupted calls, texting and internet usage for hundreds of thousands of customers.
“Today, we let many of our customers down and for that, we are truly sorry,” Verizon said. “The outage has been resolved. If customers are still having an issue, we encourage them to restart their devices to reconnect to the network. For those affected, we will provide account credits.”
Verizon added that “if customers are still having an issue, we encourage them to restart their devices to reconnect to the network.”
The outage prompted several major cities to advise residents to use other carriers to call emergency services.