Veteran actor Firdous Jamal diagnosed with cancer

Veteran showbiz actor, Firdous Jamal has been diagnosed with cancer; undergoes recovery treatment, as informed by his son.

Actor Hamza Firdous turned to his account on the photo and video sharing application, Sunday, to share health update of his father, Firdous Jamal.

Hamza posted a picture with the ‘Pyarey Afzal’ star, and brother Bilawal, and wrote, “My father is going into a Cancer recovery treatment at Shaukat Khanum.”

“I know.. it’s life! but nothing to worry because we (his family) and you all (his dearest friends, work colleagues, fans, admirers, well-wisher’s) are here for him,” he added.

“He became an actor against all odds, here’s to another battle but luckily the odds are in his favor inshallah he will come out stronger,” the actor noted as he urged the admirers to remember the veteran in their prayers.

Several social users including fellow showbiz celebs sent their prayers for the acclaimed actor via the comments sections of the Insta post.

Moreover, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb wished for the speedy recovery of the ailing actor. “My prayers and good wishes are with Firdous Jamal. May the good health attends him,” she said.

