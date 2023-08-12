Veteran actor Jaya Prada sentenced to 6 months jail

Veteran Indian actor and former MP Jaya Prada has been sentenced to six months in jail in connection to an old case.

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, the cinema veteran and former Member of Parliament, Jaya Prada got a six months jail sentence from a Chennai court and was also imposed with a fine of INR5,000, in connection to a case which dates back to several years.

Moreover, her business partners, Ram Kumar and Raja Babu were also found guilty in the case.

According to the details, Prada and her two business partners owned a movie theatre in the capital of Tamil Nadu, India, back in the day, which was shut down a few years ago after incurring heavy losses. The staff members of the business filed a case against the employers for not repaying the ESI (Employee State Insurance) amount, which was deducted from their salaries.

The Labour Government Insurance Corporation turned the case against the veteran and her business partners at the Egmore Magistrate Court of Chennai, which heard the case and gave the verdict of fine and imprisonment.

Reportedly, Prada admitted to the case and assured to clear all the dues to the staff. Additionally, she requested the court to dismiss the case, however, the appeal was turned down and she was ordered a jail sentence and a fine. More details about the case are awaited.

