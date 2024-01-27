Veteran actor Talat Hussain’s health deteriorates

Prayers are requested for Pakistan’s acting legend Talat Hussain, as his mental and physical health has deteriorated further, says his daughter, Tazeen.

In conversation with a private news channel, actor Tazeen Hussain, the eldest daughter of Pakistani TV and cinema’s living legend Talat Hussain, shared that his mental health has deteriorated further, taking a hit on his physical condition as well.

Tazeen shared that the veteran has memory issues and is not able to recognize anyone.

She also requested her fans to remember him in their prayers.

We wish the legendary actor a speedy recovery.

Talat Hussain, 83, has been part of numerous Pakistani and foreign films, dramas and stage plays throughout his illustrious career, spanning over six decades.

His acting credits also include the British titles ‘Traffik’ and ‘Family Pride’ as well as the Norwegian film ‘Import-export’, for which he bagged the Amanda Award at the Norwegian International Film Festival. He was also a part of the Indian film ‘Sautan Ki Beti’ and had a guest appearance in the biographical epic ‘Jinnah’.

Hussain is the recipient of multiple top awards in the country, including Nigar Award, Sitara-i-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance.

