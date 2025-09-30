Veteran comedian Lucky Dear passes away at 60

LAHORE: Renowned stage, film, and television comedian Lucky Dear passed away on Tuesday at the age of 60 after a prolonged illness, ARY News reported.

According to family members, Lucky Dear had been undergoing treatment at Mayo Hospital, Lahore, battling lung disease and diabetes for the past eight months.

In his final days, his condition became critical after he fell into a coma, and his kidneys, liver, and stomach had ceased functioning.

Lucky Dear was associated with the showbiz industry for over 40 years, leaving a lasting legacy through his unique performances in hundreds of stage plays, films, and television dramas.

The entertainment fraternity has expressed deep sorrow over his passing. Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family soon.

