Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal dies at 90

Veteran Indian filmmaker behind several National Award-winning titles, Shyam Benegal, passed away on Monday, at the age of 90.

As reported by Indian media, acclaimed filmmaker and pioneer of Indian parallel cinema, Shyam Benegal, who celebrated his 90th birthday in Mumbai last week, breathed his last yesterday evening, his daughter Pia Benegal confirmed. The veteran was suffering from chronic kidney disease for some time.

“Yes, he has died. The loss is too great,” said his daughter. “He had been unwell for a few years… had chronic kidney disease. It had become severe and we knew this would happen.”

“He passed away today at 6.38 pm at Wockhardt Hospital Bombay Central,” she added.

Thousands including Bollywood celebrities and also Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu of India condoled the death of the legendary filmmaker.

In a post on X, PM Modi noted, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Shyam Benegal Ji, whose storytelling had a profound impact on Indian cinema. His works will continue to be admired by people from different walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

A separate post by the President read, “The passing of Shri Shyam Benegal marks the end of a glorious chapter of Indian cinema and television. He started a new kind of cinema and crafted several classics. A veritable institution, he groomed many actors and artists. His extraordinary contribution was recognised in the form of numerous awards including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Padma Bhushan. My condolences to the members of his family and his countless admirers.”

Some of the most notable works of Benegal, which received prestigious honours, include: ‘Manthan’ (1976), ‘Bhumika: The Role’ (1977), ‘Junoon’ (1978), ‘Arohan’ (1982), ‘Zubeidaa’ (2001), ‘Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero’ (2004) and ‘Well Done Abba’ (2010) among others.

