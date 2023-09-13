Vicky Kaushal spills hilarious take on his wedding ‘menu’ with Katrina – Watch

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal revealed who decided on the food menu at his wedding with A-lister Katrina Kaif.

In a recent promotional outing for his upcoming film ‘The Great Indian Family’ on Amitabh Bachchan-hosted ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, a contestant asked Bollywood hunk Vicky Kaushal about his wedding menu for the Jodhpur ceremony.

To which, the ‘Sardar Udham’ actor replied, “Jo nashta tha woh maine decide kia tha kyunki usme chole bhature, aloo ke parathe, ye sab must the (I decided on the breakfast which had to included chole bhature and aloo ke parathe).”

Kaushal continued to divulge, “Dinner Katrina [Kaif] ne decide kia. Kyuki waise bhi kisi kaaranwarsh, 8 baje ke baad Punjabiyon ko koi farak nahi padta kya kha rahe hain (Katrina decided on the dinner because for some reason [gesturing holding a drink] Punjabis don’t care about what they are eating post 8 pm).”

The hilarious reply left both netizens and live audiences, including veteran actor-host in splits.

It is pertinent to note that after much discreet romance, Bollywood lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif eventually exchanged vows on December 9, 2021, in a hush-hush affair, at Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, India.

