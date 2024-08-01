Why Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had no-phone policy at their wedding? Interesting reason revealed!

Bollywood lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif followed a strict no-phone policy at their destination wedding in Rajasthan, however, privacy was not the only reason behind it, revealed the former’s brother, actor Sunny Kaushal.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Contrary to popular belief, Sunny Kaushal revealed that privacy wasn’t the only reason Katrina and Vicky opted for a no-phone policy at their wedding. “What we did, it was very interesting, we kept a no-phone policy on the ground, not because of privacy or anything…,” said the ‘Mili’ actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

“But because we realised that people are enjoying so much in the moment that none of us needed phones,” he revealed. “My friends, my relatives, and Katrina’s relatives, everybody bonded so well, we partied and enjoyed so much that we did not realise where those three days went.”

“There was no pressure to hide or show anything. Pressure lekar nahi ho pati hain shaadi (You can’t get married feeling that pressure),” Sunny added.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to share the screen?

Notably, Bollywood lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif exchanged vows on December 9, 2021, in a hush-hush affair, at Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, India.

There were rumours of the couple expecting their first child, however, both of them have repeatedly refuted the speculations.