Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to share the screen?

As much as the fans are eagerly waiting for their favourite real-life couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, to share the screen space, the former revealed when the two will star together in a film.

It is not unusual for Bollywood celebrities to fall in love while working together on a project, leading to marriage. However, in one of the rare cases, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have never worked together while dating and even in over two years of their marriage.

Asked about the same during a recent media interaction, the ‘Bad Newz’ star hinted that it will happen ‘soon’.

“We are also looking for such a story, but we do not want to do a film that is made just by taking us together,” he said. “Our pairing should be according to the demand of the story, only then will it be fun.”

“We are waiting, and we are not in any hurry for this,” Kaushal maintained.

Notably, Bollywood lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif exchanged vows on December 9, 2021, in a hush-hush affair, at Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, India.

There were rumours of the couple expecting their first child, however, both of them have repeatedly refuted the speculations.