Vicky Kaushal posted an image featuring his wife, Katrina Kaif’s birthday bash, along with a sweet tribute featuring the couple wrapped in an embrace with an adorable caption.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor posted an album of images to mark her birthday on Thursday. The image captures the couple sharing a tender moment during the celebration. Alongside the photo, Kaushal wrote, “Jaan Ka Janamdin.”

Fans quickly flooded the comments section, showering the couple with love. One fan noted, “Awww, you guys make my heart melt!” Another commented, “Happy Birthday beautiful Soul, May Allah bless you with endless happiness.” The third expressed, Myyyyy god u guys make love feel pure and very very beautiful Happy Birthday Katrina, @vickykaushal09 @katrinakaif

Read More: Katrina Kaif’s joke about Vicky Kaushal goes viral.

While another said, “The way he holds her… that’s the kind of love words can never describe. Happy Birthday, Katrina.” Kareena Kapoor marked Katrina Kaif’s 43rd birthday with a heartfelt throwback photo and a warm message, calling the actress a “forever superstar” as fans celebrated the nostalgic tribute. Sharing a nostalgic black-and-white throwback picture with the birthday girl, Kareena penned a heartfelt note expressing her love and admiration. Her message read, “Happy birthday forever superstar…Have the best birthday, mommy Kat,” followed by red hearts and rainbow emojis.

Notably, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently embraced parenthood, welcoming their first child, a son named Vihaan, on November 7, 2025. They announced the arrival of their “bundle of joy” via social media and revealed their son’s name in January with a post showing a glimpse of the newborn’s tiny hand.

View this post on Instagram. A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

The couple had confirmed Katrina’s pregnancy in September 2025, stating, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives, with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

They married on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. On the work front, Katrina Kaif’s most recent film was ‘Merry Christmas’, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. While Vicky Kaushal is preparing for the release of Love and War, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed romantic drama featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.