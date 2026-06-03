Vicky Kaushal reacts to backlash over viral misogynistic joke

Vicky Kaushal has addressed the criticism he faced earlier this year after a video of him making jokes about married life at a wedding went viral on social media.

In a recent interview with The Nod Magazine, the actor reflected on the backlash and acknowledged that public figures are not immune to criticism.

“There is no way that just because you’re a public figure, you need to be perfect. Sometimes we do deserve the brickbats, and maybe the learning there for me is that, as much as people are giving me love, it also comes with a certain sense of responsibility,” Vicky said.

He added, “No actor has gotten fame and not gotten the flip side of it. I made the conscious choice that I wanted to be here, and the Universe is reciprocating. Now it’s on me how I handle [the fame]. And if the criticism is constructive, you can learn from it.”

The controversy began in March when a clip from a wedding event surfaced online. In the video, Vicky joked about the difference between the enthusiasm of bachelors and married men while interacting with guests.

“I’ve noticed that bachelors always have high energy and enthusiasm. For those of us who are married, that enthusiasm keeps dropping year after year. But don’t worry, it doesn’t fade in just four days,” he said.

The remarks quickly gained traction online, with some social media users criticizing the comments as outdated and misogynistic.

Vicky Kaushal married actress Katrina Kaif in December 2021.