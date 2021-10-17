Video about Covid vaccination’s adverse effects on school children is fake: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has clarified that the video regarding the adverse effects of Covid vaccination on school children was fake, ARY News reported on Sunday

In a Twitter message, the centre said that a fake video is circulating on social media platforms regarding the adverse effects of Covid vaccination on school children.

It said, “The video clip is 3 years old. Covid vaccines are completely safe and can be administered to children as per Ministry of Health guidelines.”

A fake video is circulating on social media regarding adverse effects of Covid Vaccination on school children. The video clip is 3 years old. Covid Vaccines are completely safe and can be administered to children as per MoH guidelines. — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 17, 2021

Earlier on October 1, the Punjab health department had denied a report regarding the death of a school student in Vehari after being administered the Pfizer vaccine.

According to Secretary Health Punjab Imran Sikander Baloch, the report was against the facts and after a medical examination, no indication of a vaccine reaction has emerged.

He had said that Pfizer is a WHO authorized vaccine and is safe for people aged 12 and above.

“As many as 300 students were administered Pfizer vaccine in the Vehari school on September 29 and they attended the school the next day in a usual manner,” he had said adding that irresponsible reports are aimed at harming the vaccination process.

He had urged the masses to avoid disinformation on the COVID vaccine and get a jab immediately to secure them and their families. “All available vaccines are completely safe,” he said.

On September 28, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had decided to start Covid-19 vaccination of children aged 12 years and above.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!