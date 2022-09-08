Video: Afghan fans hurl chairs at Pakistanis after losing to green shirts

In an unfortunate turn of events, a heated argument and wild gestures between Pakistan’s Muhammad Asif and Afghanistan’s Fareed Ahmad during the Wednesday’s nail-biting match spilled outside the ground, resulting in Afghan fans attacking the Pakistani fans at Sharjah cricket stadium after their team lost to green shirts.

Multiple videos shared from the stadium showed Afghan fans hurling chairs aimlessly towards Pakistani fans after the green shirts won the nerve-wrecking match of the Asia Cup 2022 owing to heroics of Naseem Shah who hit back-to-back sixes in the last over to ensure one-wicket win for Pakistan.

The videos showed people ducking for cover with chairs flying all over the stands.

Pakistani ace pacer Shoaib Akhtar also took to twitter to share his resentment over ugly scene in the stadium. “This is what Afghan fans are doing. This is what they’ve done in the past multiple times. This is a game and [it is] supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit.”

This is what Afghan fans are doing.

This is what they’ve done in the past multiple times.This is a game and its supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit.@ShafiqStanikzai your crowd & your players both need to learn a few things if you guys want to grow in the sport. pic.twitter.com/rg57D0c7t8 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 7, 2022

Match summary

Tailender Naseem Shah hit two last-over sixes as Pakistan pulled off a thrilling one-wicket win over Afghanistan on Wednesday to set up an Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka, knocking out rivals India in the process.

Chasing 130 for victory, Pakistan were in deep trouble at 118-9 when number 10 Naseem muscled two hits over the fence off Fazalhaq Farooqi to win with four balls to spare in Sharjah and end India and Afghanistan’s hopes of making the final.

Afghanistan scored 129-6 in their 20 over while Pakistan chased the target down two balls left. Shadab Khan with his 36 off 26 balls topped the scoring chart from the Pakistan team while Fazlul Haq Farooqi and Fareed Ahmed took 3 wickets each.

Comments