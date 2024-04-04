VIDEO: Another woman sexually harassed in Karachi

KARACHI: The footage of the incident came to light, showing the perpetrator harassing a pedestrian woman in Karachi, raising concerns over the safety of women in the city, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In the disturbing video, a woman was subjected to harassment while walking on a road in Pak Colony area of Karachi, later fleeing the scene.

Authorities report that although the video of the incident has been emerged, the victim has not yet come forward to report the incident to the police, however, the police have apprehended the suspect involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, the efforts are underway to locate the victim and facilitate the filing of a case.

Earlier this year, a female was sexually harassed in Karachi in broad daylight.

CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media, sparking outrage among the citizens over the rising incidents of harassment in the metropolis.

In the video, a motorbike rider can be seen molesting a woman who was crossing the street along with a child.

Meanwhile, police have said they are analyzing the CCTV footage to arrest the molester, whereas no one has registered a complaint about the incident so far.