23.9 C
Karachi
Friday, January 12, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Woman sexually harassed by biker in Karachi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Another female was sexually harassed in Karachi in broad daylight, ARY News reported on Friday.

CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media, sparking outrage among the citizens over the rising incidents of harassment in the metropolis.

In the video, a motorbike rider can be seen molesting a woman who was crossing the street along with a child.

Meanwhile, police have said they are analyzing the CCTV footage to arrest the molester, whereas no one has registered a complaint about the incident so far.

Read more: Another incident of girls’ harassment surfaces in Karachi

Earlier in October, last year, the local police arrested a principal of a private school located at Karachi’s Saudabad for allegedly harassing the female students.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi, the accused principal identified as Azam was allegedly harassing the female students of class 10.

Meanwhile, on the complaint of the father of one of the students who became the victim of the principal’s harassment, the police swiftly took action and arrested the principal.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.