VIDEO: Bear launches attack on car to protect cubs

Two men had a horrifying encounter with wildlife after a video showed a brown bear launching an attack on their car.

The video recorded through the dashcam of the car, showed the bear, believed to be a female, charging towards the car in Japan’s Hokkaido.

Local media reported that the two men were in the area to pick some vegetables when the bear jumped out of the woods.

The video showed the wild animal running toward their vehicle and smashing the wiper on the windshield.

After taking a moment to back up, the bear again attacked the car and cracked the windshield.

Soon after the charge, the viral video showed the driver of the car escaping the scene as the video then cut to a photo of the vehicle displaying additional damage near its front bumper and rear door.

Meanwhile, the driver and his companion were not injured as they closed all the windows of the car.

Reacting to the incident, a researcher said that the men got between the parent and her cubs.

The bear likely charged towards the car as it approached before the bear could escape with its cub.

Last month, a woman who tried to take a selfie with a bear was attacked and mauled by the wild animal.

The victim, a British tourist, was travelling on a mountain road in Romania when she spotted two bears roaming around the road, British daily Mirror reported.

The 72-year-old tourist rolled down the window of her car and began clicking photos of the bears.

However, one bear hopped onto its legs outside the car and mauled the tourist’s arm.