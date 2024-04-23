VIRAL: Woman takes photo with bear before being mauled

In a horrific incident, a woman who tried to take a selfie with a bear was attacked and mauled by the wild animal.

The victim, a British tourist, was travelling on a mountain road in Romania when she spotted two bears roaming around the road, British daily Mirror reported.

The 72-year-old tourist rolled down the window of her car and began clicking photos of the bears.

However, one bear hopped onto its legs outside the car and mauled the tourist’s arm.

While she was being attacked, others present in the car drove away quickly to escape further injuries to the tourist. She was later taken to a nearby hospital for treatment in the Carpathian Mountains.

Speaking to media, the woman said that she hailed from Scotland and wanted a picture of the bear.

A reporter asked: “Your arm is okay?” The tourist replied: “No, it’s sore. We were in the car and we were going to take a picture. And the bears came up to the window.”

Later in the hospital, the tourist said: “I just wanted to take a picture of him.”

Meanwhile, doctors said that the woman’s injuries were not life-threatening and would soon be discharged from the medical care facility.

Local police arrived at the scene following the incident and drove the bears away from the area.

The authorities also advised residents and tourists to always keep a safe distance when they encounter animals in the wild.

In November last year, a viral video showed a frozen family as an uninvited black bear crashed their picnic party in Mexico’s Chipinque Ecological Park.

The bear boldly mounted the picnic table and indulged in enchiladas and tacos, leaving picnickers frozen in fear.

The viral video showed the bear’s head coming within touching distance of a woman who was protecting a child. After satisfying its appetite, the bear casually strolled across the picnic table before leaping down.