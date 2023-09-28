33.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Viral video: Family freezes as bear crashes their picnic party

Reuters
By Reuters
A viral video shows a frozen family as an uninvited black bear crashed their picnic party in Mexico’s Chipinque Ecological Park.

The bear boldly mounted the picnic table and indulged in enchiladas and tacos, leaving picnickers frozen in fear.

The viral video shows the bear’s head coming within touching distance of a woman who was protecting a child. After satisfying its appetite, the bear casually strolled across the picnic table before leaping down.

This incident is not the first time the park has witnessed such encounters, as a similar viral video emerged in 2020 when a black bear curiously approached a visitor, leaving observers both amazed and cautious about these wild encounters.

