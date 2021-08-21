Watch: Bear sends tiger packing after it launches attack

An old video of a bear foiling a tiger’s attack has gone viral after an Indian Forest Service officer shared it on social media recently.

The clip was filmed three years ago at India’s Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park but resurfaced on Twitter recently.

The video showed a tiger moving stealthily towards a sloth bear. The bear was likely busy searching for food. The tiger closed in slowly and stunned the bear with its paws. The bear responded in no time by returning the attack and made the tiger run for his own safety instead.

The post has received more than 15,600 views and left many amused at the bear’s reaction.

Bear takes the prank seriously.

Via Channa Prakash pic.twitter.com/oA4U0a7RGk — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 19, 2021

“Bear takes the prank seriously,” he wrote while sharing the video.

One Twitter user said: “Tiger had to repeatedly shout it’s a prank bro, it’s a prank bro.. the situation is bad for pranksters.”