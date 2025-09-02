Video: Becky Lynch slaps CM Punk on Raw

In a heated in-ting confrontation, former heavyweight champion CM Punk got slapped by Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch on Monday night Raw.

The rivalry between CM Punk and Seth Rollins escalated to a whole new level following the slapping incident.

The segment was a direct result of the controversial finish to the World Heavyweight Championship match at Clash in Paris, where Lynch’s interference cost Punk the title.

The segment began with Punk calling out Rollins. Instead of the champion, it was his wife, Lynch appeared on Rollins’ entrance theme.

Lynch declared that she was the person Punk would have to deal with, stating that the issue had everything to do with her family.

Punk didn’t waste any time and indicated that he believes her husband is a coward.

Read More: WWE SmackDown: Sami Zayn captures US title

Lynch continued, stating that Rollins has sacrificed more for the business than Punk could comprehend.

Their argument got heated and a bit personal as the segment went on.

Punk then addressed Lynch directly, acknowledging her status as “The Man” and stating she is more than just somebody’s wife.

He followed this by suggesting she has bad taste and married someone beneath her.

At this point, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins appeared on the entrance stage and taunted Punk, telling him to come say what he had to say to his face. As Punk attempted to leave the ring to confront him, Lynch blocked his path, allowing Rollins to walk to the back.

“You’re gonna regret putting your hands on me.”@BeckyLynchWWE might have just pushed @CMPunk to his breaking point… 😲 pic.twitter.com/nkSyItp656 — WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2025

When Punk turned around, Lynch slapped him across the face. She continued to slap him while asking what he was going to do about it, as the crowd started an “AJ Lee” chant.

Lynch shut the chant down, saying that she doesn’t work in WWE.

Punk delivered a final warning, stating he would make Rollins regret ever cashing in on him, and that Lynch would regret ever putting her hands on him.